Infineon opens Kaohsiung office, strengthens ties with Taiwan IC suppliers

Taipei, Dec. 18 (CNA) Infineon Technologies AG, a German-based semiconductor supplier, on Wednesday opened an office in Kaohsiung in a bid to reinforce its ties with Taiwan's IC supply chain.

In a statement, Infineon said the operations of its Kaohsiung office will focus on establishing a partnership with Taiwan's IC assembly and testing services suppliers by outsourcing business to them, and through such close ties, boost innovation, production efficiency and pursue higher product quality.

Infineon said the Kaohsiung office is located in the city's Southern Semiconductor S Corridor, where many semiconductor companies are based, and it is expected employees will be able to interact with and expand ties with IC assembly and testing firms in Taiwan.

Infineon added it will introduce more IC packaging and testing businesses to its suppliers in Taiwan in the future as the country is a top global semiconductor production cluster and serves as an important outsourcing base for the company.

Since 1999, when Infineon first entered the Taiwan market, the company has forged close business ties with Kaohsiung so the presence of the Kaohsiung office is expected to allow the company to team up with its local partners to push to upgrade semiconductor technologies, with a focus on promoting the development of low carbon products and artificial intelligence applications.