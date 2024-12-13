To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Starlux founder once again pilots new aircraft back to Taiwan

Taipei, Dec. 13 (CNA) Taiwan-based Starlux Airlines Chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) on Friday piloted an Airbus A350-900 from France to Taiwan, adding to the company's growing fleet.

Chang, a certified pilot, has flown new additions to the Starlux fleet to Taiwan several times before since establishing his company.

Before flying the new plane home, the Starlux founder met with Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer, Wednesday, on board the aircraft in Toulouse.

Chang and Scherer exchanged ideas on the development and future of commercial and cargo flights before the Airbus was officially received by the Starlux chairman Thursday.

On Friday, Chang landed the plane at Taoyuan International Airport at 11:31 a.m., the seventh Airbus A350-900 to join the Starlux fleet.

The Airbus A350-900, piloted by Starlux Airlines Chairman Chang Kuo-wei, lands at Taoyuan International Airport on Friday. Photo courtesy of Starlux Dec. 13, 2024

According to the Taiwanese airline, Starlux now has 25 Airbus aircraft in its fleet, including 13 321neos, five 330neos and the seven 350-900s.

Stalux revealed that another Airbus 350-900 will be delivered to Taiwan later this month followed by another in the first quarter of 2025.

The growth of its fleet means expanded flight services such as an increase of its North American routes, Starlux said.

Flights between Taiwan and Los Angeles will increase from seven flights a week to 10 flights a week starting Dec. 22, while there will be one flight a day to Seattle starting March, from the current three flights a week, the company said.

In addition to daily flights to San Francisco, Starlux said it will also start providing 24 flights a week to three major west coast North American cities in 2025.