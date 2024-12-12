To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Dec. 12 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.022 to close at NT$32.488.

Turnover totaled US$961 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.510 and moved between NT$32.488 and NT$32.540 before the close.