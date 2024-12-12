U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
12/12/2024 04:25 PM
Taipei, Dec. 12 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.022 to close at NT$32.488.
Turnover totaled US$961 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.510 and moved between NT$32.488 and NT$32.540 before the close.
Latest
- Society
Death sentence of man in arson case commuted to life imprisonment12/12/2024 06:13 PM
- Culture
Taiwan students win 6 golds at International Science Olympiad12/12/2024 05:36 PM
- Society
Court upholds sentence of man in fatal stabbing of Malaysian student12/12/2024 05:14 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market12/12/2024 04:25 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news12/12/2024 03:58 PM