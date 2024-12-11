To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Dec. 11 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.070 to close at NT$32.510.

Turnover totaled US$1.18 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.450 and peaked at NT$32.524 during trading.