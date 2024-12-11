U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
12/11/2024 04:16 PM
Taipei, Dec. 11 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.070 to close at NT$32.510.
Turnover totaled US$1.18 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.450 and peaked at NT$32.524 during trading.
