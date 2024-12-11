Taiwan shares close down 0.96%
12/11/2024 02:17 PM
Taipei, Dec. 11 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 221.45 points, or 0.96 percent, at 22,903.63 Wednesday on turnover of NT$327.98 billion (US$10.08 billion).
