U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
12/09/2024 06:12 PM
Taipei, Dec. 9 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.062 to close at NT$32.470.
Turnover totaled US$836 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.435 and peaked at NT$32.518 during trading.
