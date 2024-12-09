To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Dec. 9 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.062 to close at NT$32.470.

Turnover totaled US$836 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.435 and peaked at NT$32.518 during trading.