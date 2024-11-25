Taiwan shares close up 0.19%
11/25/2024 01:55 PM
Taipei, Nov. 25 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 44.05 points, or 0.19 percent, at 22,948.37 Monday on turnover of NT$468.90 billion (US$10.56 billion).
Latest
- Politics
Taiwan's political parties laud national baseball team's historic win11/25/2024 02:24 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.19%11/25/2024 01:55 PM
- Politics
Smaller political parties tout role in boosting Taiwanese democracy11/25/2024 01:48 PM
- Politics
HAT exercises for domestic sub nearly complete: Navy chief of staff11/25/2024 12:16 PM
- Sports