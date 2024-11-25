U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
11/25/2024 10:22 AM
Taipei, Nov. 25 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.475 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.118 from the previous close.
