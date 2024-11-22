To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on the Taipei forex market

Taipei, Nov. 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.048 to close at NT$32.593.

Turnover totaled US$1.358 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.560, and moved between NT$32.508 and NT$32.603 before the close.