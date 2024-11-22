U.S. dollar closes higher on the Taipei forex market
11/22/2024 04:21 PM
Taipei, Nov. 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.048 to close at NT$32.593.
Turnover totaled US$1.358 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.560, and moved between NT$32.508 and NT$32.603 before the close.
