NDC chief upbeat about Taiwan's economy

Taipei, Nov. 21 (CNA) National Development Council (NDC) chief Liu Chin-ching (劉鏡清) said Thursday that Taiwan's economy is likely to grow by over 3 percent next year following the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

Fielding questions from lawmakers at a legislative hearing, Liu said that if Trump follows through with campaign pledges to impose a 60 percent tariff on Chinese products, it will be a great advantage to Taiwan due to the effects of transfer orders.

"[The election of] Trump is definitely the major factor," Liu said, contending that it will bring more pros than cons to Taiwan's economy.

As it is foreseen that there will be many "China Hawks" in the incoming Trump administration, the United States would probably also ban technology transfers to China, an advantage that Liu called will boost U.S.-Taiwan technological collaboration.

However, the NDC head, warned that Taiwan exports to the U.S. would also likely face a 10 percent tariff under Trump's administration.

In response to opposition Kuomintang Legislator Yang Chiung-ying's (楊瓊瓔) concerns over the current situation of human resources in the semiconductor industry, Liu said that the local talent pool, mainly 6,000 college graduates per year, was ample.

But Liu suggested that it could cause a squeeze effect in other industries, adding that he will discuss the issue with other agencies.

Meanwhile, he said the NDC will further relax the Act for Recruitment and Employment to lure more foreign mid-level skilled workers to Taiwan, such as welders with five years of experience.

By the time the draft amendments are made public in mid-December after full discussions with the Ministry of Labor, a definition of so-called mid-level workers will be clearly stipulated, Liu said.