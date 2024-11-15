U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
11/15/2024 04:17 PM
Taipei, Nov. 15 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.080 to close at NT$32.466.
Turnover totaled US$1.121 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.560, and moved between NT$32.464 and NT$32.620 before the close.
