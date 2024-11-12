U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
11/12/2024 04:12 PM
Taipei, Nov. 12 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.174 to close at NT$32.425.
Turnover totaled US$1.924 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.290, and moved to a high of NT$32.464 before the close.
