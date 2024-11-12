To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Nov. 12 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.174 to close at NT$32.425.

Turnover totaled US$1.924 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.290, and moved to a high of NT$32.464 before the close.