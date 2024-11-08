U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
11/08/2024 10:09 AM
Taipei, Nov. 8 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.074 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.166 from the previous close.
Latest
- Society
American child molester deported for working illegally in Taiwan11/08/2024 03:22 PM
- Politics
Legislative review of 2025 government budget plan to commence11/08/2024 03:06 PM
- Business
- Business
MSCI hikes Taiwan's weighting in one index but reduce it in another11/08/2024 01:55 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.62%11/08/2024 01:50 PM