U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Nov. 7 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.065 to close at NT$32.240.

Turnover totaled US$1.469 billion during trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.220, and peaked at NT$32.320 during trading.