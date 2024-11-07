U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
11/07/2024 05:55 PM
Taipei, Nov. 7 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.065 to close at NT$32.240.
Turnover totaled US$1.469 billion during trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.220, and peaked at NT$32.320 during trading.
