MOEA denies report on Nvidia request for 10 billion kWh of green power

Taipei, Nov. 3 (CNA) The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) denied a recent report on Sunday that U.S.-based AI chip designer Nvidia Corp. has requested a large amount of green power in order to undertake new investments in Taiwan, stressing that the company's investments in the country have progressed without any problems.

In a statement, the MOEA said it has contacted Nvidia and the company indicated it currently has no plans to purchase 10 billion kWh (kilo-Watt-hour) of green power for any new investment project in Taiwan.

According to the ministry, all Nvidia investment plans in Taiwan have been carried out as scheduled, including its building of an R&D center, the first in Asia, and an AI supercomputer named "Taipei-1" (completed at the end of last year).

The "Taipei-1" in Kaohsiung will consume only green energy in the future and has obtained the amount required, the MOEA said.

Solar power and offshore wind power currently make up the bulk of green energy development in Taiwan, the ministry said, and by 2026, their installed capacities are expected to reach 21 GW (approximately 25 billion kWh) for solar and 5.6 GW (about 19 billion kWh) for offshore wind.

Coupled with hydroelectric, onshore and biomass power, Taiwan will be able to generate 55 billion kWh of green energy annually in two years, which exceeds the potential demand from a range of businesses operating locally, it explained.

The controversy stemmed from a legislative hearing on Oct. 29, at which Taiwan People's Party lawmaker Chang Chi-kai (張啓楷) said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) had set the specific terms for new investments in Taiwan and Economic Affairs Minister Kuo Jyh-huei (郭智輝) responded "we can meet the terms."

After his remarks sparked debate, Kuo explained the next day that Huang had not directly made such a request, adding that "it is out of the question that the company will not return (to Taiwan)."

According to Kuo, the ministry has also discussed with Nvidia manpower issues for its investments in Taiwan.