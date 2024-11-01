Taiwan shares close down 0.18%
11/01/2024 01:56 PM
Taipei, Nov. 1 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 40.35 points, or 0.18 percent, at 22,780.08 Friday on turnover of NT$410.58 billion (US$12.84 billion).
