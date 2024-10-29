U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
10/29/2024 04:14 PM
Taipei, Oct. 29 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.011 to close at NT$32.101.
Turnover totaled US$1.111 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.090, and moved between NT$32.070 and NT$32.117 before the close.
Latest
- Society
Philippine worker airlifted from cargo ship after serious hand injury10/29/2024 05:27 PM
- Culture
Taiwan top-selling original musical to hit New York in 202510/29/2024 05:21 PM
- Sports
Taiwanese buyer won't pay customs duty on Ohtani's 50/50 ball: MOF10/29/2024 04:39 PM
- Society
Train, ferry services, events suspended as Typhoon Kong-rey nears10/29/2024 04:33 PM
- Politics
South Africa to discuss ties in wake of office relocation order: MOFA10/29/2024 04:31 PM