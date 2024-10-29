To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Oct. 29 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.011 to close at NT$32.101.

Turnover totaled US$1.111 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.090, and moved between NT$32.070 and NT$32.117 before the close.