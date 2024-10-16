U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
10/16/2024 04:26 PM
Taipei, Oct. 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.005 to close at NT$32.175.
Turnover totaled US$1.259 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.190 and moved between NT$32.150 and NT$32.235 before the close.
