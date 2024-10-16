To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Oct. 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.005 to close at NT$32.175.

Turnover totaled US$1.259 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.190 and moved between NT$32.150 and NT$32.235 before the close.

(By Frances Huang) Enditem

