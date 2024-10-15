Warner Bros. Discovery to launch Max streaming service in Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) American media company Warner Bros. Discovery will launch its Max streaming service in Taiwan on Nov. 19, as part of plans to expand into the Asian market, it said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Max will be launched in Taiwan, as well as Hong Kong and five Southeast Asian countries -- Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines -- in November following the successful introduction of the service in the United States, Latin America and Europe, according to JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games at Warner Bros. Discovery in the statement.

"The Asia Pacific represents the next phase of Max's globalization, making Max available now in over 72 markets with more to come in 2025," Perrette said.

The U.S. media company currently offers HBO Go streaming service in these seven markets, with content similar to that available on the HBO TV channel.

"Max brings together unparalleled quality content from iconic brands like HBO, Discovery, the DC Universe, Harry Potter, AFN, and Cartoon Network, as well as Hollywood blockbusters all in one place," Perrette said.

In addition to theatrical hits, such as "Barbie," and popular TV shows like "Friends" and "Sex and the City," unscripted programming from Discovery, TLC, AFN, Food Network, ID* (Investigation Discovery) and HGTV will also be available for the first time through the Max streaming service, according to the company.

More details about pricing will be announced in the coming weeks and will vary by country and provider, the company said.

The monthly subscription for HBO Go in Taiwan is NT$150 (US$4.66), while the basic plan for Netflix is priced at NT$270 per month, the same as Disney+, which entered Taiwan in November 2021.