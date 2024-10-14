U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
10/14/2024 04:19 PM
Taipei, Oct. 14 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.014 to close at NT$32.168.
Turnover totaled US$888 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.190, and moved between NT$32.157 and NT$32.214 before the close.
