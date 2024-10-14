To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Oct. 14 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.014 to close at NT$32.168.

Turnover totaled US$888 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.190, and moved between NT$32.157 and NT$32.214 before the close.