Taiwan shares open lower
09/24/2024 09:13 AM
Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 11.74 points at 22,273.79 Tuesday on turnover of NT$3.21 billion (US$100.19 million).
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.66%09/24/2024 01:42 PM
- Politics
Taiwan's new envoy to Haiti assumes post: MOFA09/24/2024 01:06 PM
- Culture
Trio presented with Taiwan-France Cultural Awards09/24/2024 12:32 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading09/24/2024 10:25 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news09/24/2024 10:19 AM