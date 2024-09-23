Taiwan shares close up 0.57%
09/23/2024 02:06 PM
Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 126.11 points, or 0.57 percent, at 22,285.53 Monday on turnover of NT$300.99 billion (US$9.41 billion).
Latest
- Society
Taipei Dome water leaks to be resolved by Oct. 4: Mayor09/23/2024 03:33 PM
- Society
NT$10 million receipt lottery winners urged to claim cash by Nov. 509/23/2024 03:13 PM
- Politics
U.S.-Taiwan Defense Industry Conference begins in Philadelphia09/23/2024 02:50 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.57%09/23/2024 02:06 PM
- Cross-Strait
Taiwan's military rebuts CCTV report of cyberattacks against China09/23/2024 01:36 PM