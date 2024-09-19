Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan to raise minimum wage to NT$28,590 starting Jan. 1

09/19/2024 07:29 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Sept. 19 (CNA) The Ministry of Labor has officially announced that the minimum monthly wage will rise from NT$27,470 (US$860.2) to NT$28,590 starting Jan. 1 next year.

The hourly wage will also increase from NT$183 to NT$190, benefiting around 2.57 million workers, it said in a statement issued Thursday.

This adjustment follows a review by the Minimum Wage Deliberation Committee, which considered factors such as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) growth and overall economic conditions. Labor Minister Ho Pei-shan (何佩珊) approved a 4.08 percent increase.

The ministry estimates that this change will result in additional costs of NT$1.441 billion for labor, NT$25.352 billion for businesses, and NT$1.479 billion for the government.

(By Wu Hsin-yun and Evelyn Yang)

Enditem/AW

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.62