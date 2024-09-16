Taiwan shares close up 0.42%
09/16/2024 01:58 PM
Taipei, Sept. 16 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 90.43 points, or 0.42 percent, at 21,850.08 Monday on turnover of NT$231.42 billion (US$7.26 billion).
