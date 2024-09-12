U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
09/12/2024 05:47 PM
Taipei, Sept. 12 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.023 to close at NT$32.128.
Turnover totaled US$1.002 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.070, and moved between NT$32.065 and NT$32.164 before the close.
