Taiwan shares close up 2.96%
09/12/2024 01:42 PM
Taipei, Sept. 12 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 622.25 points, or 2.96 percent, at 21,653.25 Thursday on turnover of NT$308.03 billion (US$9.58 billion).
Latest
- Cross-Strait
MAC slams 'ambiguous' language in Chinese law threatening Taiwanese09/12/2024 01:54 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 2.96%09/12/2024 01:42 PM
- Politics
Executive Yuan gets new spokesperson09/12/2024 01:15 PM
- Politics
U.S., EU back Taiwan's global role, call for China to show restraint09/12/2024 12:36 PM
- Politics
Ex-U.S. envoy to U.N. urges Taiwan to make 'historic defense investments'09/12/2024 10:59 AM