To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Sept. 11 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.068 to close at NT$32.105.

Turnover totaled US$898 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.180, and moved between NT$32.105 and NT$32.210 before the close.