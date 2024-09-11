U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
09/11/2024 04:19 PM
Taipei, Sept. 11 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.068 to close at NT$32.105.
Turnover totaled US$898 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.180, and moved between NT$32.105 and NT$32.210 before the close.
