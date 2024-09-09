2 new Kaohsiung-South Korea air routes to be introduced next month

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kaohsiung, Sept. 9 (CNA) South Korean low-cost airline Jeju Air plans to resume regular services on its Gimpo-Kaohsiung route next month, with the first flight scheduled for Oct. 17, and will launch a Busan-Kaohsiung service on Oct. 29, the Kaohsiung City Tourism Bureau announced Monday.

Jeju Air is scheduled to restart regular flights on the Gimpo-Kaohsiung route, which were suspended due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism bureau said in a statement after paying a visit to South Korea earlier this month for tourism cooperation.

In addition, the South Korean carrier will also launch the Busan-Kaohsiung route on Oct. 29, offering three flights weekly, according to the statement.

Tourism Bureau Director Kao Min-lin (高閔琳) said the addition of the two routes is expected to improve air connectivity between the southern Taiwanese city and South Korea and attract more Korean tourists to Kaohsiung.

Jeju Air also plans to add a new route between Incheon and Kaohsiung in January 2025, while the the service on the Busan-Kaohsiung route will be changed to one flight per day from Jan. 25, according to the airline.