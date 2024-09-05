U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
09/05/2024 04:16 PM
Taipei, Sept. 5 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.117 to close at NT$32.071.
Turnover totaled US$1.091 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.120 and moved between NT$32.060 and NT$32.138 before the close.
