Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

09/05/2024 04:16 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 5 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.117 to close at NT$32.071.

Turnover totaled US$1.091 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.120 and moved between NT$32.060 and NT$32.138 before the close.

(By Y.F. Low)

Enditem

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.31