Taiwan shares close up 0.45%
09/05/2024 02:05 PM
Taipei, Sept. 5 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 94.96 points, or 0.45 percent, at 21,187.71 Thursday on turnover of NT$321.32 billion (US$10.01 billion).
