U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
09/04/2024 04:17 PM
Taipei, Sept. 4 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.126 to close at NT$32.188.
Turnover totaled US$1.629 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.080 and moved to a high of NT$32.208 before the close.
Latest
- Sports
Tai Tzu-ying reiterates retirement plan after first win at Taipei Open09/04/2024 06:51 PM
- Sports
Taiwan climbs to 3rd spot in WBSC men's baseball world rankings09/04/2024 06:39 PM
- Society
3 dead, 1 injured after crane truck basket plunges to ground in Yunlin09/04/2024 06:11 PM
- Culture
CNA, Lithuania's ELTA sign news exchange agreement09/04/2024 05:52 PM
- Society
Taoyuan prosecutors indict 10 for sales of expired liquid eggs09/04/2024 05:50 PM