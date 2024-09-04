To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Sept. 4 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.126 to close at NT$32.188.

Turnover totaled US$1.629 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.080 and moved to a high of NT$32.208 before the close.