U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
09/03/2024 04:16 PM
Taipei, Sept. 3 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.041 to close at NT$32.062.
Turnover totaled US$1.676 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.020, and moved between NT$32.001 and NT$32.122 before the close.
