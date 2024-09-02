U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
09/02/2024 10:08 AM
Taipei, Sept. 2 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.002 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.062 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 0.15%09/02/2024 01:58 PM
- Politics
VP urges public-private partnership at All-Out Defense Committee launch09/02/2024 01:54 PM
- Society
Ko released, ex-deputy mayor detained in corruption probe (update)09/02/2024 12:11 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading09/02/2024 10:08 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news09/02/2024 10:06 AM