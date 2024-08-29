Cabinet greenlights NT$1.8 billion digital modeling plan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 29 (CNA) The Executive Yuan on Thursday passed a four-year NT$1.8 billion (US$564 million) plan aimed at building a comprehensive digital modeling ecosystem for a wide range of businesses.

The "rural-urban modeling and digital twin infrastructure applications" project, submitted by the Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA), was approved by the Cabinet at its weekly meeting.

According to MODA, the project aims to build digital infrastructure in urban and rural areas for local businesses to transition and expand internationally through digital creative services and applications.

The envisioned digital infrastructure seeks to use 3D technologies to create virtual replicas of physical objects, systems or spaces, which can be used by companies in different sectors to explore more business opportunities, MODA said.

The ministry said it hopes to invite local governments and private-sector investors to participate in the project and build a full-fledged digital modeling ecosystem in Taiwan to upgrade local industries.

So far, 26 locations with unique landscapes or cultural heritage across Taiwan have been selected for 12 types of virtual business environments that include entertainment, e-commerce, sports, animation, exhibition and tourism, MODA said,

It is the first time that the government has included 3D digital modeling, systems and software in public work infrastructure budget allocation, the ministry said.