U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
08/27/2024 04:13 PM
Taipei, Aug. 27 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.113 to close at NT$31.930.
Turnover totaled US$968 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.840, and moved to a high of NT$31.940 before the close.
Latest
- Society
Social worker indicted for negligent homicide of 1-year-old infant (update)08/27/2024 04:25 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market08/27/2024 04:13 PM
- Society
Kenting National Park Service takes aim at beach umbrella disputes08/27/2024 04:12 PM
- Politics
China push to ban Taiwan from Pacific Islands Forum 'regrettable': MOFA08/27/2024 03:57 PM
- Society
Ex-vice premier indicted on corruption charges08/27/2024 02:45 PM