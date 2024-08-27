Taiwan shares open lower
08/27/2024 09:14 AM
Taipei, Aug. 27 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 60.91 points at 22,179.21 Tuesday on turnover of NT$2.84 billion (US$89.07 million).
