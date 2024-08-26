U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market
08/26/2024 04:14 PM
Taipei, Aug. 26 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell sharply against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.159 to close at NT$31.817.
Turnover totaled US$1.415 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.910, and moved to a low of NT$31.758 before rebounding.
