AMD to open R&D hubs in Tainan, Kaohsiung: MOEA

Taipei, Aug. 21 (CNA) The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) confirmed on Wednesday that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) will establish a research and development (R&D) hub in each of the cities of Tainan and Kaohsiung.

The confirmation came following a meeting between Economics Minister J.W. Kuo (郭智輝) and AMD officials at the MOEA, which highlighted the talent pool that local universities can provide.

The Kaohsiung City Government expressed satisfaction that AMD was setting up shop in the city and working to advance AI development and the semiconductor industry.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Tainan City Government Economic Development Bureau confirmed the news in a press release.

Officials from the U.S.-based AI chip design giant visited the Shalun Smart Green Energy Science City, where the R&D center and a data center will be stationed, on Tuesday, the bureau told CNA.

A press conference with further details about the project is scheduled for September, the bureau added.