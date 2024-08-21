U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
08/21/2024 04:19 PM
Taipei, Aug. 21 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.055 to close at NT$31.938.
Turnover totaled US$997 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.950, and moved between NT$31.874 and NT$31.953 before the close.
Latest
- Society
Sanchong overpass down to 1 lane after building girder falls off semitruck08/21/2024 05:56 PM
- Culture
Taiwanese photographer wins 1st place in iPhone Photography Awards08/21/2024 05:12 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market08/21/2024 04:19 PM
- Politics
China's authoritarian ambitions will not stop with Taiwan: Lai08/21/2024 03:47 PM
- Business
TSMC's investment in Germany focused on sustainability: Analyst08/21/2024 03:04 PM