U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Aug. 21 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.055 to close at NT$31.938.

Turnover totaled US$997 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.950, and moved between NT$31.874 and NT$31.953 before the close.