U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
08/19/2024 10:21 AM
Taipei, Aug. 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.094 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.194 from the previous close.
