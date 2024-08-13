TSMC to deliver NT$4 cash dividend per share for Q2

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 13 (CNA) The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) board of directors on Tuesday approved the payment of a cash dividend worth NT$4.00 (US$0.12) per share for the second quarter of this year, and set Dec. 12 as the ex-dividend date.

In the board meeting, it was agreed payments would be made on Jan. 9, 2025. The record date -- the day shareholders must be listed on the company's books to receive the dividend -- for common stock shareholders was set as Dec. 18, 2024.

The ex-dividend date is the cutoff date to purchase a stock and receive the next dividend.

TSMC Chairman C.C. Wei (魏哲家) is set to pocket NT$25.57 million from the 6.39 million TSMC shares he holds.

The National Development Fund under the Executive Yuan, the largest single TSMC shareholder, is set to receive NT$6.61 billion in cash dividends from its 1.65 billion shares.

TSMC founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) is expected to receive about NT$500 million in cash dividends from the world's top contract chipmaker for 125 million shares he holds. Former chairman Mark Liu (劉德音), who succeeded Chang as chairman in June and owns 12.91 million shares, is expected to get a cash dividend of NT$51.64 million.

For the second quarter, TSMC reported consolidated revenue of NT$673.51 billion, a 13.6 percent quarter-on-quarter increase, largely thanks to high-performance computing (HPC) platforms.

Meanwhile, TSMC's net income reached NT$247.85 billion in the second quarter, a historical high for the April-June period and a 9.9 percent increase from the previous quarter. Earnings per share were NT$9.56.

Also Tuesday, the board approved capital appropriations of US$29.61 billion for advancing technology capacity and advanced packaging, expanding mature and specialty technology capabilities, and for the construction of fabs and facility systems.

This is in order to meet long-term capacity plans based on market demand forecasts and the company's technology development trajectory, TSMC said.

The board also approved a capital injection of up to US$7.5 billion for TSMC Arizona, a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United States.