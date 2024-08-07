U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
08/07/2024 10:21 AM
Taipei, Aug. 7 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.732 at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.044 from the previous close.
