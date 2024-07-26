Taiwan shares close down 3.29%
07/26/2024 01:41 PM
Taipei, July 26 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 752.63 points, or 3.29 percent, at 22,119.21 Friday on turnover of NT$468.47 billion (US$14.28 billion).
