U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
07/23/2024 05:07 PM
Taipei, July 23 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.010 to close at NT$32.838.
Turnover totaled US$1.094 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.830, and moved between NT$32.795 and NT$32.860 before the close.
