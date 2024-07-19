U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
07/19/2024 04:10 PM
Taipei, July 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.125 to close at NT$32.730.
Turnover totaled US$2.435 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.650 and peaked at NT$32.798 during trading.
