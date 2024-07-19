To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, July 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.125 to close at NT$32.730.

Turnover totaled US$2.435 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.650 and peaked at NT$32.798 during trading.