Semiconductor industry a match for geopolitical shifts: NSTC deputy head

Taipei, July 18 (CNA) Taiwan's semiconductor industry is an ecosystem formed by an industry cluster that cannot be easily replaced, the new deputy head of the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) said Thursday.

Su Chen-kang (蘇振綱), who joined the NSTC this week, made the comments when asked if countries' increased emphasis on creating their own semiconductor supply chains might affect Taiwan.

The advantage Taiwan's semiconductor industry has over others is that it is a cluster, forming an entire ecosystem created over three to four decades, the former Southern Taiwan Science Park Bureau director-general told reporters at a news conference.

"We can confidently say that it is difficult to be replaced or copied," Su said, adding that Taiwan's science parks continue to see foreign companies' investment.

"Being close to the supply chain, talent, and infrastructure can all be determining factors for a company's investment decisions," he said.

The continued growth of the country's science parks proves the world's enterprises still have a need for Taiwan, Su said.

New NSTC deputy head Su Chen-kang speaks to the media on Thursday. CNA photo July 18, 2024

Before joining the NSTC, Su oversaw the expansion into Chiayi and Pingtung of the previously Tainan and Kaohsiung-based Southern Taiwan Science Park.

In March, the Southern Taiwan Science Park reported that its revenues hit a record high NT$1.59 trillion in 2023, surpassing Hsinchu Science Park (NT$1.42 trillion) for the first time.

The growth of the southern science park has been attributed to the eruption of the global need for artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

Asked how his experience could aid him in his role at the NSTC, Su said that his work at the Southern Taiwan Science Park would help build Taiwan into an "AI island" and balance the country's development.

"The science park is an innovation hub that drives the development of not only industries in the park but also helps build up supply chains or value chains outside the park," Su added.

He said he expects the science parks, overseen by the council, to help enhance Taiwan's industrial development in semiconductors, AI, net-zero, and many other crucial sectors.

"The NSTC has two hands," one of which is science parks and the other is academic research, he said, stressing that close cooperation between the two can create synergistic effects.

Su replaced Chen Tzong-chyuan (陳宗權), who has been appointed to lead the Hsinchu Science Park Bureau, as deputy head of the NSTC.

(By Alison Hsiao) Enditem/ASG

