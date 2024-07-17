Taiwan shares close down 0.95%
07/17/2024 02:46 PM
Taipei, July 17 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 227.43 points, or 0.95 percent, at 23,769.82 Wednesday on turnover of NT$542.36 billion (US$16.64 billion).
