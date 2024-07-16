U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.053 to close at NT$32.625.

Turnover totaled US$991 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.580, and moved to a high of NT$32.635 before the close.