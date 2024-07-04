To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 4 (CNA) The salaries of military personnel, civil servants, and public school teachers will be adjusted upwards next year, a government spokesperson said at a press conference on Thursday.

Executive Yuan spokesperson Chen Shi-kai (陳世凱) said that Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) had indicated in the weekly Cabinet meeting earlier on the same day that salaries for government employees will be "reasonably adjusted upwards" in 2025.

Chen did not say how much those salaries are expected to rise.

Salary increases for military, civil servants, and public school teachers are possible due to Taiwan's stable economic growth in recent years, Cho was quoted as saying.

Cho had highlighted that recent economic growth is due to the collective efforts of all citizens, according to the spokesperson. Taiwan's economy is forecast to grow at a rate of 3.94 percent this year.

According to Chen, Cho said that the government must take the lead in driving economic growth and has instructed the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration (DGPA) to immediately begin deliberations.

The premier also expressed hope that private enterprises will follow suit and also increase wages for their employees, Chen said.

According to the DGPA, the last five salary adjustments for military personnel, civil servants, and public school teachers were 3 percent in 2005, 2011, and 2018, and 4 percent in 2022 and 2024.