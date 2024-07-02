U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
07/02/2024 10:47 AM
Taipei, July 2 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.565 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.019 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
Taiwan reports slower manufacturing activity growth in June07/02/2024 04:48 PM
- Society
Imports of 3 Korean chili powder makers suspended due to pesticides07/02/2024 04:37 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market07/02/2024 04:19 PM
- Politics
Taiwan confers medal on outgoing U.S. envoy after 3-year term07/02/2024 02:09 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 0.78%07/02/2024 01:45 PM